Register
17:55 GMT +310 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides guidance on a nuclear weapons program in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 3, 2017

    North Korea Reportedly Concealing Further Nuclearization from US Intelligence

    © REUTERS / KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Despite a sizeable rapprochement between North Korea and the US during the landmark June summit in Singapore, when North Korea vowed to denuclearize, reports have been increasingly emerging of the Asian country not sticking to the agreed upon deal.

    According to the US television channel NBC, citing the newest intelligence data and specifically, three senior US officials, North Korea has stepped up efforts to conceal evidence of its ongoing nuclear activity. The sources detailed Pyongyang erecting multiple structures to disguise the entrance to at least one warhead storage facility.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after signing on a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Friday, April 27, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ uncredited
    North Korea Willing to Sign End of War Treaty With South Without US Troop Withdrawal - Report

    US intelligence also reportedly saw North Korean workers moving warheads out of the facility, with one former senior official adding that North Korea strategically moves its equipment around aiming to obfuscate foreign surveillance. According to the official US sources, Pyongyang could produce five to eight brand-new nuclear weapons in 2018, which shows little has changed since the historic Kim-Trump summit in Singapore three months ago.

    The same opinion was reiterated by a senior defense researcher at the RAND Corporation Bruce W. Bennett, as cited by NBC. He stressed that since the beginning of the year, Kim has “surrendered no nuclear weapons,” but adversely, “has been nuclearizing” since then.

    In late July, The Washington Post reported that US intelligence agencies had seen signs of new missile construction in North Korea, citing officials familiar with the intelligence and satellite photos obtained by them.

    Loud & Clear
    'War' in Washington Against Peace Deal With North Korea

    However, on Sunday, September 9, as North Korea held its annual Foundation Day military parade to commemorate 70 years since the nation was founded, when Kim traditionally displays the country’s military advances, North Korea withheld from displaying any ICBMs. On Twitter, President Trump said “experts” applauded the absence as a cue of the Kim regime’s “commitment to denuclearization,” reinstated during the May summit.

    He thanked Kim and called the lack of missiles a “very positive statement.” “Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims 'unwavering faith in President Trump.' Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!" Trump wrote on Twitter earlier this week.

    According to a spokesperson for the National Security Council, President Trump is personally directing the pressure campaign against North Korea, given the fact that the issue is one of the major talking points in the president’s mid-term campaign, with the congressional elections slated for November.

    READ MORE: Trump Says North Korea's Kim Making ‘Terrific Progress' After Singapore Summit

    Meanwhile, whatever the reality behind the concealment efforts, a number of analysts believe stiff limitations are not the way to proceed. For instance, James Faeh, former Pentagon desk officer specializing in Korea issues, warned that increased sanctions and shaming those not abiding with them is not the right means to force North Korea to denuclearize.

    "Keeping pressure on North Korea in a tangible way is the right path forward, but that has to involve outreach to other countries in the region and holding their feet to the fire about their cooperation with the brutal North Korean regime," he told NBC.

    Some believe that new constructed ICBMS monitored through satellites are an intentional effort to seek more economic concessions from the US and other countries.

    “But they have done it in the open air, so everybody, including Japan, South Korea, the United States, Russia, and China, can see it. I believe they’re doing this to increase their leverage in terms of negotiations," Suh Kune-yull, a professor of nuclear engineering at Seoul National University, told Sputnik.

    The Singapore summit on June 12 is believed to have signaled a thaw in US-North Korean diplomatic ties. During the high-level talks, North Korea expressed commitment to abandon its nuclear weapons program, while the United States pledged to provide security guarantees to Pyongyang, namely freeze US-South Korean military drills.

    Related:

    North Korea Has Not Stopped Its Nuclear Program, Violates UN Sanctions - Reports
    North Korea's Nuclear Production Capability Still Intact - US Commander
    'Eight Months no Nuclear Testing': Trump Sees 'Brighter Future' for North Korea
    CIA Claims North Korea Boosted Nuclear Production at Secret Sites – Reports
    Tags:
    denuclearization, nuclear weapons, intelligence, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In the Eye of the Beholder: Beauty Standards Across the Globe
    In the Eye of the Beholder: Beauty Standards Across the Globe
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse