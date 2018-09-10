Taliban Kills 14 Afghan Police Officers in Northern Samangan Province – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 14 Afghan police officers were killed as a result of an attack by the Taliban* radical movement in the country’s northern Samangan province, the 1TV broadcaster reported Monday, citing spokesman for the provincial governor Seddiq Azizi.

The spokesman said that another six police officers had been injured in the night attack on checkpoints in Ziraki village, located in the province's Dar-e-Suf district, according to the 1TV.

Three Taliban members were killed and four others were wounded during the clashes, the official added.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that the Taliban had also attacked security checkpoints in the province of Kunduz, leaving at least 15 security forces officers dead and 18 others injured.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Daesh terrorist group, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

*Taliban, Daesh — terrorist groups, banned in Russia