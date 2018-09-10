Taliban Kills 14 Afghan Police Officers in Northern Samangan Province – Reports

The spokesman said that another six police officers had been injured in the night attack on checkpoints in Ziraki village, located in the province's Dar-e-Suf district, according to the 1TV.
Three Taliban members were killed and four others were wounded during the clashes, the official added.
READ MORE: ‘Insider Attack': US Soldier Killed in Afghanistan on Monday, Sixth This Year
Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Daesh terrorist group, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.
*Taliban, Daesh — terrorist groups, banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)