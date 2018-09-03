‘Insider Attack’: US Soldier Killed in Afghanistan on Monday, Sixth This Year

A US soldier was killed and another wounded on Monday in what appears to be the continuation of a series of insider attacks against Pentagon forces deployed in Afghanistan, announced a spokesperson for the US military command.

The name and rank — as well as the details of the tragic incident — of the US soldier was not released, although the Pentagon reports that this is the sixth American killed in Afghanistan in 2018, cited by Reuters.

Monday's killing follows the insider killing of a US service-member in July in the southern province of Uruzgan; shot dead by an armed member of the Afghan military.

"The sacrifice of our service member […] is a tragic loss," remarked US General Scott Miller, cited by Reuters.

Miller had taken over the reins of the US and NATO forces in Afghanistan on the previous day.

Commonly referred to as ‘green on blue' attacks, insider attacks by armed Afghan soldiers on American soldiers and officers have remained a fixture of the 17-year US war in the Middle Eastern nation.

The US military command in Afghanistan reported that the wounded soldier was stable but withheld name and rank.