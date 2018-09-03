NATO Mission: 1 US Soldier Killed, Another Wounded in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One US serviceman has been killed and another wounded in an apparent insider attack in eastern Afghanistan, NATO Resolute Support Mission said Monday.

The mission recalled that it was the sixth US casualty in Afghanistan in 2018.

​The NATO’s mission in Afghanistan was launched in 2015. It includes over 13,000 servicemen who are providing training and advice to the Afghan security personnel in their fight against terrorism, particularly against the Taliban group.