Seoul Launches New Defense Intelligence Unit to Replace Disgraced DSC - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - South Korea launched on Saturday the newly-established Defense Security Support Command (DSSC) replacing the previous defense intelligence unit, the Defense Security Command (DSC), which has been disbanded amid allegations of its involvement in state affairs, Yonhap news agency reported.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the ceremony was held in the city of Gwacheon to the south of Seoul and was hosted by South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moon.

The DSSC, headed by Lt. Gen. Nam Young-sin, will be charged with collecting intelligence and combating activities aimed at inflicting damage to the country, the news outlet said, adding that the new unit would comprise 2,900 personnel, marking a 1,300-decrease compared to the previous unit's staff.

READ MORE: Ex-South Korean President Jail Term Increased to 25 Years

© AFP 2018 / KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL Seoul, Pyongyang Fully Restore Military Communication Line - Defense Ministry

South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered to form a new security command in early August, following the results of military investigations that reportedly proved that the DSC considered introducing a martial law to suppress protests against previous President Park Geun-hye, using military force. According to the investigators, the unit also put under surveillance families of the victims of the Sewol ferry, which sunk in 2014.