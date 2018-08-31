Chinese Firm Pulls Out of Nepal’s $1.2 billion Hydropower Project

China Three Gorges International (CTGI) pulling out of Nepal’s West Seti Hydropower Project may prove a turn-around for India that had lost the major chunk of infrastructure projects in the Himalayan nation to China since 2016.

New Delhi (Sputnik) —The $1.2 billion West Seti project was Nepal's first reservoir-type hydropower project which was to be completed in 2019 by the Chinese state-owned firm China Three Gorges International (CTGI). However, the CTGI has decided to abandon the project citing economic un-viability despite assurances from the Nepal government on capacity optimization and US dollar power purchase agreement.

"We failed to conclude the negotiation…We will take the issue to the board, which is chaired by the Prime Minister, who will make the final decision," Maha Prasad Adhikari, the CEO of Nepal's Investment Board was quoted by the Kathmandu Post.

Officials present at the negotiations between the Nepal government and CTGI on Wednesday claimed that the Chinese firm did not display any intent to carry forward the project as it termed the project commercially unviable even though Nepal had offered to reduce the capacity of the hydro project by 20% to 600 MW and extend the power purchase agreement from 10 years to 12 years.

It is being supposed that the real reason behind the Chinese firm's was India's unwillingness to purchase the power from the project. This was indicated in a joint statement in May this year wherein India and Nepal had agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in power sector in line with the bilateral Power Trade Agreement. India was supposed to purchase 90% of the power from the West Seti Project.

Earlier this year, India's state-owned Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam started the work on 900 MW Arun-III hydro-electric project in Nepal which was seen as a reset in bilateral ties that soured since India imposed an unofficial economic blockade in 2016.

China had entered Nepal's hydro-electricity sector over which India once held a monopoly by taking up the West Seti project in 2012 after Australia's Snowy Mountain Company failed to raise enough funds for the project. Following the 2016 economic blockade, China attempted to establish a stronger footing by signing an agreement for several other projects with the Himalayan country that has potential to generate over 40000 MW of hydropower. However, with the West Seti agreement falling out, it is being feared that projects like $2.5 billion Budhi Gandaki project central-western Nepal may also face the same fate.