Register
16:57 GMT +318 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Lot 1 Civil Contractor of Upper Tamaksohi Hydroelectric Project M/s Sinohydro Corporation Ltd succeeded to breakthrough the project access road tunnel for Dam Site yesterday

    Nepal Pushes Out Indian Firm From Hydropower Project Near Tibetan Border

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / UTKHPL / Road tunnel to dam site
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Amid a delay by an Indian firm in completing hydro-mechanical works at the Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Plant, Nepal has set a new deadline of December 2018 for the project. Nepal now wants the Indian firm to subcontract the remaining work to an Australian company already engaged in the project.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) – The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), the state-owned power utility of Nepal, has asked an Indian firm to stop working on the 456 MW Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Project due to its slow progress. It has asked the Indian contractor to outsource its remaining tasks to another firm reportedly Andritz Hydro of Australia.  

    "During a meeting held last week among the Upper Tamakoshi project officials, Andritz Hydro and Texmaco representatives, there was a verbal agreement reached to transfer the remaining work which will be followed by a written agreement soon," Ganesh Raj Neupane, a spokesperson for the Upper Tamakoshi Project, said to local media. 

    READ MORE: Nepal’s Upcoming PM Will Have to Balance Between India, China, Say Analysts

    In April this year, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had expressed strong reservations due to delays in the project and instructed the project officials to complete the national project within the given deadline.

    Kathmandu, Nepal. File photo
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Maoist Election Victory in Nepal Could Signal Pivot from India to China
    The project was delayed due to the 2015 earthquake and a blockade at the India-Nepal border. The project is now scheduled to start generating power from all units by December 2018. 

    READ MORE: China-Nepal Railway May Trigger Indian Response

    A senior Nepali official involved in the project told Sputnik that the Indian firm had been intentionally delaying the project to inflate costs, having already crossed the budgeted amount. The project has been financed by the Nepali government from its own internal resources, unlike other externally funded hydroelectric projects. Texmaco officials were unavailable for comment, but bad road conditions in Nepal were early cited as the prime difficulty in completing the project on schedule.

    Related:

    Nepal’s PM Arrives in India Amid Doklam Standoff, Modi Rushes to Meet Him
    India, Nepal Sign 8 Agreements, Memorandums of Understanding
    Tehran Offers Condolences to Pakistan, India, Nepal Over Deadly Thunderstorms
    India’s New Combat Intelligence Service to Track Activities in Nepal, Bhutan
    Tags:
    Budget, Chinese, hydroelectric power, delay, project, India, China, Nepal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A fan of the Portugal national team before the start of a group stage match between Portugal and Spain.
    Hot Support: Most Beautiful Female Fans at FIFA World Cup 2018
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse