WATCH: Chemical Plant Blaze Sends Hazardous Toxic Smoke into Melbourne Suburbs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A huge fire at a chemical factory in West Footscray, a western suburb of Melbourne in Australia, has covered a part of the city in toxic smoke.

"There is a large amount of toxic smoke which may impact the area within a 2km radius of Somerville Road," a statement by the Melbourne Metropolitan Fire Brigade read.

Aerial shots of huge factory fire in Melbourne. #9News pic.twitter.com/S88VZfxmRn — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) 30 августа 2018 г.

Crews were alerted to the blaze just after 5 a.m. and arrived when the factory was fully alight. A hundred firefighters have surrounded the blaze and are struggling to contain it by attacking flames on all sides and from above. The Environment Protection Agency is assisting in the effort.

Smoke closest to the West Footscray factory fire is gradually changing from black to grey. @abcmelbourne pic.twitter.com/0dPkTo6DY9 — James Hancock (@jameshancockABC) 30 августа 2018 г.

WATCH: Infernal Forest Fire Blazes Near Berlin