10:35 GMT +325 August 2018
    Firemen work in a burning forest on August 24, 2018 in Treuenbrietzen, northeastern Germany, as a forest fire raging 50 kilometres (30 miles) southwest of Berlin continued to spread.

    Infernal Forest Fire Blazes Near Berlin (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    Half a thousand people evacuated after the hellish blaze and heavy smoke from the unexploded World War II ammunition were caught on fire.

    The fire started on Thursday afternoon is now covering 400 hectares of forest in the Brandenburg region, just 63 kilometers south-west from the German capital, Bild newspaper reports. The firefighters had managed to stop the blaze from spreading only by Friday night, yet a spokesman for the interior ministry of Brandenburg state told the DPA news agency that “the situation has not yet calmed down.”

    Large parts of the forest still considered too dangerous for accessing by the foot, as the firefighters and joint forces of army and police officers are trying to condemn the firestorm using helicopters and deployed water cannons.

    The situation got more complicated after the fire spread reached unexploded hand grenades and shells, some of which were set off by fire, covering the area with a heavy smoke. Even Berlin residents were told to shut their doors and windows and turn off air conditioning in order not to be affected by the fumes.

    More than 500 local residents were evacuated from three villages to the temporary shelters. Most of them were given only half an hour to pack their essentials for the night. Most of the evacuated had already expressed their gratitude to the firefighters. Michael Knape, the Mayor of the evacuated town of Treuenbrietzen told Der Tagesspiegel that the operative work of the locals and the firefighters showed that “there is still solidarity in Germany.”

    Thanks for your commitment boys and girls! #Firefire #Forest Fire #Berlin #brandenburg #Treuenbrietzen​

    By the Saturday morning the fire services confirmed that the flames were largely under control, but the Brandenburg interior minister, Karl-Heinz Schröter, told Bild it would likely take another few days to put the flames down.

