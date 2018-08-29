Russian Envoy to UN: Moscow to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar, Bangladesh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia will provide humanitarian assistance to Myanmar and Bangladesh in the amount of $1 million, Russia’s envoy to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.

"In 2018-2019 Russia will [provide] 1 million dollars for both countries through the World Food Program," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Myanmar on Tuesday.

Nebenzia also called on the international community to provide assistance to both countries in equal amounts. "We assume there is need to provide hope to Bangladesh and Myanmar," Nebenzia said.

Rohingya started leaving for Bangladesh after Myanmar security launched a crackdown on insurgents following an attack on the police posts in Rakhine State in which 12 servicemen were killed.

The Myanmar government claims the Rohingya are migrants from Bangladesh who occupied territory in Rakhine state.

Neighboring Bangladesh now shelters more than 700,000 Rohingya refugees.