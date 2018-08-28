Guterres: Myanmar's Quest for Justice Must Comply with International Law

"Effective international cooperation will be critical to ensure that the accountability mechanisms are credible, transparent, impartial, independent, and comply with Myanmar's obligations and international law," Guterres told members of the Security Council.
He commended Bangladesh's efforts to resolve the refugee crisis, but noted that the ultimate response to the situation in Myanmar must be a global one.
Guterres pointed out that the international appeal for nearly $951 million to address the Rohingya crisis remains significantly underfunded and is now at 33 percent.
Therefore, much more must be done to alleviate the risks posed by the conflict, including human trafficking and sexual exploitation, Guterres stressed.
Despite the fact that most of the Rohingyas were born in Myanmar, they have no citizenship and are deprived of the social benefits such as health care and education. Neighboring Bangladesh now shelters over 700,000 Rohingya refugees.
