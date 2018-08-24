Register
    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang pauses during a daily briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017

    Beijing Calls on US to 'Cease Hegemony' Toward El Salvador's Ties With China

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Asia & Pacific
    BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing calls on Washington to respect the right of other countries to determine their policies and moderate its "great-power hegemony," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said, commenting on the White House's statement slamming El Salvador for establishing diplomatic ties with China.

    "El Salvador has established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the 'one China' principle, which corresponds to the basic norms of international law and international relations, as well as the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries. China calls on certain countries to respect the right of other countries to determine their domestic and foreign policies, and cease their great-power hegemony," Lu Kang said at a daily briefing.

    He then specifically called on the United States to objectively perceive the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

    "Aren't countries making irresponsible statements interfering in the internal affairs of El Salvador? After all, no words are needed to explain who interferes in the region politically," the Chinese diplomat noted.

    White House in Washington, DC,
    CC BY 2.0 / Jeff Turner / The Mall - Washington DC
    US Upset by El Salvador Opting for Diplomatic Ties with China
    He recalled that before August 21, China established diplomatic relations with 25 states on both American continents, including the United States itself.

    "It had no negative consequences, but actively promoted regional development and security. After August 21, China now has relations with 26 countries across America, why can this affect the security and development in the region?" Lu Kang said.

    On August 21, El Salvador established diplomatic relations with China after breaking official ties with Taiwan. In response, Washington said that the Salvadoran authorities' decision undermined the economic and security situation of the entire American continent, was adopted in a nontransparent way and would have decades-long consequences.

    READ MORE: El Salvador Establishes Diplomatic Relations With China, Breaks Ties With Taiwan

    Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways passenger plane takes off near a Taiwanese national flag at Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan August 6, 2018
    © REUTERS / Tyrone Siu
    'Days of Taiwan Being Able to Compete for Recognition Are Over' - International Relations Professor
    El Salvador became the third country to break off relations with Taiwan in the past few months. The Dominican Republic and Burkina Faso announced their decisions on May 1 and May 24, respectively. At the moment, there are only 17 states retaining official ties with Taiwan.

    Official relations between central Chinese authorities and Taiwan stopped in 1949, when the Kuomintang government led by Chiang Kai-shek fled to Taipei after being defeated by the Chinese Communist Party, establishing the Republic of China on the island. Informal contacts resumed in 1980s. Beijing does not recognize Taiwanese independence and claims the island is part of China. Taiwan similarly does not recognize the central government in Beijing.

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry has repeatedly called Taiwan issue the most sensitive one in bilateral relations between the United States and China.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
