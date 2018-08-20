Taliban Leader Refuses to Declare Eid Ceasefire in Afghanistan - Officials

Taliban supreme leader, Sheikh Haibatullah Akhunzada, said that fighting against Afghan government will continue, according to the Taliban* officials.
On August 19, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani declared a ceasefire with the Taliban. The ceasefire started on Monday and it should end on November 19.
Earlier, on June 7, Ghani declared a unilateral ceasefire with the Taliban from June 11 to June 19 to mark Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. On June 17, the Afghan president extended the ceasefire for another 10 days.
The radical movement ceased hostilities for three days of the Eid truce but rejected the government's request to prolong the ceasefire.
*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia
