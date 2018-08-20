Taliban Leader Refuses to Declare Eid Ceasefire in Afghanistan - Officials

Earlier, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani office’s said that a "conditional" ceasefire with the Taliban will run for a three-month period.

Taliban supreme leader, Sheikh Haibatullah Akhunzada, said that fighting against Afghan government will continue, according to the Taliban* officials.

On August 19, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani declared a ceasefire with the Taliban. The ceasefire started on Monday and it should end on November 19.

READ MORE: Afghan Air Force Strikes Kill 32 Taliban Militants — Reports

© AP Photo / Allauddin Khan Taliban Praises Recent Talks With Washington as 'Very Helpful'

Though, the ceasefire will be implemented only if the Taliban respects it, according to the president office.

Earlier, on June 7, Ghani declared a unilateral ceasefire with the Taliban from June 11 to June 19 to mark Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. On June 17, the Afghan president extended the ceasefire for another 10 days.

The radical movement ceased hostilities for three days of the Eid truce but rejected the government's request to prolong the ceasefire.

*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia