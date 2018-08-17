Afghan Forces, Taliban Engaged in Fighting in Ghazni Province - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Clashes between the Afghan security forces and the members of the Taliban radical group erupted in the Qara Bagh district of the country's east-central Ghazni province, local media reported on Friday, adding that the fighting was still underway.

Clashes followed the Taliban's attack on the government forces that occurred late on Thursday, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing Ghazni Police Chief Farid Ahmad Mashal.

Mashal expressed concern over the security situation in the area, adding that additional servicemen had been sent to Qara Bagh to repel the attack.

The news come amid the visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to the city of Ghazni after its four-day siege.

The Taliban started an offensive on Ghazni on August 10 in a bid to gain control over the city. The security forces, however, managed to repel the attack after four days of violent clashes. The fighting resulted in over 100 people killed and dozens of others injured.

Afghanistan has long been destabilized by the conflict between the Taliban movement and the Afghan government, exacerbated by the activities of various terrorist groups.