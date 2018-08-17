Afghan Forces, Taliban Engaged in Fighting in Ghazni Province - Reports

Clashes followed the Taliban's attack on the government forces that occurred late on Thursday, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing Ghazni Police Chief Farid Ahmad Mashal.
Mashal expressed concern over the security situation in the area, adding that additional servicemen had been sent to Qara Bagh to repel the attack.
READ MORE: Gunmen Attack Intel Service Center in Kabul Day After Deadly Blast
The news come amid the visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to the city of Ghazni after its four-day siege.
Afghanistan has long been destabilized by the conflict between the Taliban movement and the Afghan government, exacerbated by the activities of various terrorist groups.
All comments
Show new comments (0)