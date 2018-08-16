Gunmen Attack Intel Service Center in Kabul Day After Deadly Blast

The incident comes just a day after a deadly explosion in the educational center in the western part of the Afghan capital killed up to 34 people, injuring about 67 more, with most of them being students.

According to the Reuters news agency, an official at a training center for Afghanistan's intelligence service reported the attack on the facility. However, it wasn't immediately clear, how many gunmen are attacking.

"Clashes are ongoing and the area is cordoned off by the Afghan security forces," confirmed Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai.

According to TOLOnews broadcaster, the security forces engaged in a fight with the insurgents.

The shooting followed a series of assaults in Kabul in the recent months. Just a day before a blast killed at least 34 people, while earlier in July 4 police officers were killed and 5 others injured in a suicide attack, with the Taliban* movement claiming the responsibility for the incident.

READ MORE: Blast Occurs Near Kabul Airport Shortly After First Vice President's Plane Lands

This chain of events is a part of the difficult situation in the country, which has long been suffering from the ongoing fight between the central government and the various militants, including the Taliban radical movement and the Daesh* terrorist group.

*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/Islamic State) and Taliban are terrorist organizations, banned in Russia.