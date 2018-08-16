Register
08:22 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Recent advances in DNA sequencing have allowed researchers to map the genome of the anthrax discovered on the German spy.

    Anthrax Flares Up in Northern China

    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Outbreaks of anthrax bacterial disease have been registered in two northern Chinese provinces, Russia’s epidemic watchdog said Thursday, warning nationals to plan their trips carefully.

    "A total of 106 anthrax cases have been confirmed in China since 2018, including two flare-ups registered since August 7 in China’s northeastern Heilongjiang and northern Inner Mongolia provinces," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

    Sample of billions of Anthrax bacteria
    © AP Photo / Victor R. Caivano
    US Spends $25Mln to Purchase, Stockpile Treatment For Anthrax Attack - Health Dept.
    It said 88 patients had contracted cutaneous anthrax which affects skin. More than 60 cases have been reported among livestock. Over 800 domestic animals have been culled. China has been vaccinating cattle and taking other sanitary measures to contain the disease.

    Anthrax is a serious infectious disease, which commonly affects animals. The bacteria behind anthrax, Bacillus anthracis, forms spores if out of a living organism, which makes it highly resistant to both low and high temperatures, drying and disinfectants. The spore can persist for years at a pasture where the infected animals once grazed.

    Hippopotamus Underwater
    © Photo : Tim Flach
    Anthrax Devastates Namibian National Park, Kills Over a Hundred Hippos
    Although it is not widespread, people may get infected if they come in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products. Anthrax cannot be spread directly from person to person, but an individual's clothing and skin may be contaminated with the spores of the disease.

    One of the biggest outbreaks of anthrax took place in the Soviet city of Sverdlovsk (currently, Yekaterinburg) in 1979, leaving at least 64 people dead.

    Related:

    US Spends $25Mln to Purchase, Stockpile Treatment For Anthrax Attack
    From Reichstag Fire to Colin Powell's Anthrax Vial: Top 8 False Flags in History
    Prince Harry and Meghan White Powder Incident Has Echoes of 2001 Anthrax Scare
    North Korean Defector Has Anthrax Antibodies in Bloodstream - Report
    Anthrax Devastates Namibian National Park, Kills Over a Hundred Hippos
    Tags:
    warning, virus, outbreak, anthrax, Rospotrebnadzor, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss World Winners: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout Years
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse