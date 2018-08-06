Knife-Wielding Man Kills 2 Officers at Police Station in Southwest China

A local resident armed with a knife rushed into the station while being pursued by the police after a suspected murder, the Chengdu Shangbao reported, citing police. The attacker also injured five or six people in the police department, including civilians, and was shot dead by the officers.

"In order to protect the life and safety of the people, the director Wang Tao and the officer on duty urgently responded and shot the criminal suspect," Renshou county police said, adding that the man later died in hospital.

The incident followed a series of stabbing attacks in the country — earlier in June two boys were killed outside the school in Shanghai, while in February a man killed a woman and injured 12 people in Beijing.