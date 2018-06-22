Stabbing Attack in China's Xi'an Injures at Least 10 People - Reports

The injured toll in the stabbing attack has reportedly risen to 10 people, including minors. Previously, Xinhua reported that an unidentified man attacked four people on a local bus, then ran out of it and attacked four more people standing near a mall.
According to the news agency, the assailant has been detained by the police. A possible motive for the attack hasn't been specified.
@nyhopin 西安发生公交车持刀伤人 死伤不明 包括小孩 pic.twitter.com/JPOkRJbTiQ— Andre Yan (@yz_andre) June 22, 2018
— 新聞播報 (@xinwenbobao) June 22, 2018
