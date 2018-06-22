Stabbing Attack in China's Xi'an Injures at Least 10 People - Reports

A man has attacked several people, including children, with a knife, seriously injuring them, Xinhua reported. All of those wounded have been taken to the hospital.

The injured toll in the stabbing attack has reportedly risen to 10 people, including minors. Previously, Xinhua reported that an unidentified man attacked four people on a local bus, then ran out of it and attacked four more people standing near a mall.

According to the news agency, the assailant has been detained by the police. A possible motive for the attack hasn't been specified.

