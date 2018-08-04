12 Schools Burned Down in Pakistan's Militant–Hit Province of Gilgit Baltistan

Schools in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan Province are often targeted by militant organizations as they oppose the idea of educating girls.

In a series of coordinated attacks, unidentified assailants have burned down twelve girls' schools in Pakistan's restive Gilgit-Baltistan.

12 girls schools burnt down overnight in Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer district 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/6NLPYBOpp4 — Raqeeb Khan (@raqeebkhanpsf) August 3, 2018

​The incident occurred in the town of Chilas in Diamer district, but there were no casualties as the schools were closed at that time, local police said.

So far no one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Police are investigating the incident and have started a search operation in the area.

​This is not the first time schools have come under attack in Diamer area. In 2011, militants blew up four girls' schools in Chilas town. Earlier in 2004, nine girl schools were destroyed in a series of attacks in the same area.