Register
19:44 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A Pakistani policeman stands guard on the roof of the parliament building during a special parliamentary debate on whether to join the Saudi-led military intervention against Shiite Huthi rebels in Yemen in Islamabad on April 6, 2015

    India Slams Pakistan Bid to Make Disputed Gilgit-Baltistan Area Its Province

    © AFP 2017/ Farooq NAEEM
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 1701

    India has reacted strongly to Pakistan’s decision to convert Gilgit-Baltistan area of India's state of Kashmir into its fifth province, stating that this is a very serious matter concerning India’s sovereignty and integrity.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian establishment was reacting to reports that Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzadar had said that a committee headed by Sartaj Aziz had proposed giving the status of a province to Gilgit-Baltistan. A bill to amend the constitution of Pakistan is likely to be presented in the National Assembly, its parliament.

    "The position of the government on Jammu and Kashmir is consistent and well-known. The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India in 1947. It has been, is and will always be an integral part of India. <…> Any unilateral step by Pakistan to alter the status of that part will have no basis in law and will be completely unacceptable. It will also be a violation of the agreement between the two countries to address all issues bilaterally through peaceful means, which was enshrined in the Shimla Agreement of 1972 and reiterated through the Lahore Declaration in 1999," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said at a press briefing on Thursday.

    BRICS summit
    © Sputnik/
    Potential Pakistan Entry in BRICS Via China’s BRICS Plus Leaves India Concerned
    "Pakistan has attempted this earlier. Their main objective is to separate Gilgit-Baltistan from Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan is unsure of the population of Gilgit-Baltistan as they have agitated against Pakistani establishment time and again. In fact, keeping these areas as a disputed territory is problematic for Pakistan so they want to make it their fifth province. But the fact is that Pakistani constitution has no status for Gilgit-Baltistan, " Alok Bansal, Director, Center for Security and Strategy in the Delhi-based think tank, India Foundation, told Sputnik.

    Indian lawmaker D Raja told Sputnik, "Pakistan should desist from this as it will further affect peace and security in the region."

    Related:

    Potential Pakistan Entry in BRICS Via China’s BRICS Plus Leaves India Concerned
    India Set To Free Pakistani Prisoners Languishing In Indian Jails
    India Government Opposes MP's Call to Declare Pakistan a 'Terrorist Nation'
    Pakistan Begins Hydro Power Projects Despite India's Warning About 'Water War'
    Tags:
    Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan area, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Snoop Dogg Video Cartoon
    The Donald Versus The Doggfather
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok