Three Foreign Citizens Kidnapped, Killed by Unknown Gunmen in Kabul – Reports

According to the TOLOnews broadcaster, bodies of Indian, Malaysian and Macedonian citizens, who worked in Kabul, have been found in the Mussahi district of the Kabul province early in the morning. Men reportedly worked for a logistics company.
Afghanistan has been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation for years due to the activity of the Taliban* movement and the Daesh* terrorist group, which carry out attacks all over the war-torn country.
*Taliban and Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) are terrorist groups banned in Russia
