Pompeo Suggests Americans Would Want to Invest in 'Open, Rules-Based' DPRK

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview on Monday that he is convinced Americans will want to invest in an open and rules-based North Korea.

"I am confident there will be Americans who would want to invest in an open and rules-based North Korea," Pompeo told CNBC on Monday.

Pompeo explained that Japanese, South Korean and Chinese investors would also want to take advantage of economic opportunities in North Korea if Pyongyang works with the United States to denuclearize and create a brighter future for the country.

The secretary of state explained the issue of economic growth has been discussed with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and he has been advised that establishing a rules-based system and inviting direct foreign investment constitute the quickest ways to boost the country’s economy.

On June 12, Kim met with US President Donald Trump in Singapore, where the two leaders issued an agreement that requires Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze of the US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief.