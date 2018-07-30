Helicopter Crashes in Beijing Near Naizi County (VIDEO)

A helicopter dropped near a bridge in northern Beijing about 11 a.m. (3:00 GMT) on Monday, the official English-language China Daily newspaper stated on its website.

The rescue team and firefighters have rushed to the site, the cause of the crash is being investigated.

Four people on board of the Bell 429 aircraft owned by Reignwood Star Aviation suffered injuries and have been taken to a hospital, according to China Global Television Network.

A video of the helicopter crash has been circulating on Chinese social media.

In June, a rescue helicopter crashed in Kunming, the capital of the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan, leaving all three crew members killed.