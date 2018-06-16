Rescue Chopper Crash in China Kills All 3 Crew Members on Board - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) - A rescue helicopter crashed in Kunming, the capital of the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan, on Saturday, leaving all three crew members killed, China Central Television reported.

According to the China Central Television (CCTV) broadcaster, the helicopter was on an emergency rescue mission heading from the provincial capital of Kunming to a hospital in the city of Anning.

All three people onboard a helicopter were killed when it crashed in Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province on Saturday

​The cause of the incident is to be investigated.