Afghan Army Helicopter Destroyed After Emergency Landing - Reports (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A helicopter belonging to the Afghan National Army (ANA) crashed due to technical issues during an emergency landing in the country's southern Helmand province, the Pajhwok news agency reported, citing the Afghan Defense Ministry.

After the incident, which took place on Saturday during a security operation in the area of Yakhchal, the Afghan soldiers were taken to safety, while the aircraft was destroyed, according to the Pajhwok news agency.

Afghanistan: Last night Taliban claimed to have shot down an Afghan Air Force helicopter during a night raid in Grishk district of Helmand. pic.twitter.com/HiShjzOQ71 — F. Jeffery 👁 (@Natsecjeff) 13 мая 2018 г.

​At the same time, the agency reported, citing a local security source, that the helicopter was shot down and then destroyed.

The responsibility for the attack was also claimed by the Taliban* radical movement, which said that it shot down the aircraft and killed all servicemen on board, according to Pajhwok.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, social and security instability, primarily due to the hostilities between government troops and the Taliban radical movement, which seeks to establish strict Sharia law in the country.

*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.