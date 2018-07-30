China Launches Twin Satellites With Single Carrier Rocket - Reports

The Long March-3B carrier rocket was launched off Xichang Satellite Launch Center with the 33th and 34th satellites of the Beidou navigation system, Xinhua news agency reported.
READ MORE: Pentagon Fears Rapid Advancement of Chinese, Russian Anti-Satellite Weapons
Earlier this year, the China National Space Administration reported a successful launch of a communications satellite to the far side of the moon. The payload was carried into space by the Long March-4C model rocket from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwestern China, CNSA announced. The rocket also carried two microsatellites, to perform their own radio-astronomy research, according to Space.com.
All comments
Show new comments (0)