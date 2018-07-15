Talks With DPRK on Remains of US Soldiers 'Result in Firm Commitments' - Pompeo

"On… July 15, representatives from the United States held the first General Officer-level talks with the DPRK since 2009. They met to discuss the return of U.S. service members’ remains missing since the Korea War … Today’s talks were productive and cooperative and resulted in firm commitments," Pompeo said.
"Additionally, both sides agreed to re-commence field operations in the DPRK to search for the estimated 5,300 Americans who never returned home," the statement noted.
At the historic June 12 meeting in Singapore, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reached an agreement that required Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze on the US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief.
In late June, Trump said North Korea had returned the remains of 200 troops who had died in the Korean War almost seven decades ago. Yet, Pompeo shortly after specified that the United States had not yet received them.
