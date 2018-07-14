India Lifts Ban on Photography at Cultural Heritage Sites

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has lifted the ban on photography within the premises of India's protected monuments and sites, witht he excption of three monuments. The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned the validity of the outmoded rule.
"Today using space technology, a photograph of a scooter parked in a small lane in Delhi can be taken from thousands of miles away. But our monuments still display the hoarding 'Photography Prohibited.' Times have changed so has the technology," PM Modi said while inaugurating the new ASI office building in Delhi.
"Whatever the prime minister says there is always an innovative part in it. I salute his thought and it has been decided to lift the ban on photography at all the protected monuments and sites except Ajanta Caves, Leh Palace, and Taj Mahal," Indian Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma told Sputnik.
Good news! Now photography is allowed within the premises of ASI protected monuments except Ajanta Caves, Leh Palace and Mausoleum of Tah Mahal. Earlier this ban was discouraging. Thanks @PMOIndia & @dgasi_delhi pic.twitter.com/Bssr7HCEu5— SAURABH ARYA (@yayavaree) July 13, 2018
