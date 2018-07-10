Register
17:34 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A tourist poses for a picture next to women wearing traditional dresses at Moscow's Red Square on July 10, 2015

    Russia, China Foremost on India's Tourism Radar

    © AFP 2018 / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    320

    Foreign tourist arrivals in India had crossed the 10 million mark last year. The country aims to double the number in the next three years.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): After successfully conducting road shows in the US to attract tourists to India, the country's tourism ministry is now aiming to woo the people of Russia, China and various Nordic countries with similar road shows.   

    READ MORE: FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia Draws More Indian Fans Than Ever

    "We are also going to have a big-time roadshow in China because it has the biggest tourist outflow. Last year, it had 144 million outbound tourists. India got only 2.5 lakhs of that so we are going to make moves so that the numbers go up dramatically," Minister for Tourism K J Alphons told a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.  

    A source told Sputnik that Russia is also among the countries being targeted by India's tourism ministry.

    "We are in the process of finalizing the details of roadshows that will be conducted in various cities of Russia. Our assessment is that Russia has a good market for us. Therefore we are focusing to tap the tourist potential there," an official from the ministry of tourism, who wished to remain anonymous, told Sputnik.

    India's tourism ministry is going to organize the first "Indian Tourism Mart" in September this year in New Delhi to bring together all stakeholders of the tourism industry.

    READ MORE: Ditch Your Luxury Resort for Mumbai Slumstay That Promises a Pleasant Experience

    "Through ITM (Indian Tourism Mart) we are trying to get the best buyers in the world and get them meet our sellers including state governments, tour operators, travel agents and other tourism industry stakeholders," Tourism Minister K J Alphons added.

    Related:

    India Adopts Measures to Make Itself Safer for Foreign Tourists
    India to Toughen Law to Safeguard Foreign Tourists
    India Limits Taj Mahal Tourists to 40,000 Per Day to Prevent Wear and Tear
    Russian Tourists Get Into Trouble in India for Using Drone Cameras in Temple
    Tags:
    potential, roadshow, market, promotion, tourism, India, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse