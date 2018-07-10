Register
21:40 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A diver carries an oxygen tank as he leaves the Tham Luang cave complex, where 12 boys and their soccer coach are trapped, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 6, 2018

    US Filmmakers Rush to Make Movie About Thailand Cave Rescue Op

    © REUTERS / Athit Perawongmetha
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    102

    As rescuers in Thailand successfully conclude their efforts to save a group of teens trapped in a flooded cavern, movie producers in the United States are already planning to make a film about this ordeal.

    A US film crew has arrived in the vicinity of the Tham Luang mountain cave system where a group of teen footballers and their coach were recently trapped, as Hollywood producers regard this incident as an opportunity to make a movie.

    "I see this as a major Hollywood film with A-list stars," Pure Flix films managing partner Michael Scott told AAP.

    Boys from the under-16 soccer team trapped inside Tham Luang cave
    © REUTERS / Thai Navy Seal
    English Football Team to Present Rescued Thai Children With Jerseys
    Scott and his co-producer, Adam Smith, have already started conducting interviews around the site of the incident and, according to news.com.au, seek to obtain exclusive rights to the stories of the victims, their families and people involved in the rescue operation.

    "There’s going to be other production companies coming in so we have to act pretty quickly," Smith remarked when asked if his crew’s actions might appear somewhat insensitive.

    READ MORE: All Footballers, Coach Rescued From Flooded Thai Cave, Op Completed — Reports

    Twelve teenagers from a Thai junior football team and their coach became trapped in the seven-kilometer-long Tham Luang cave and could not get out because rainfall had flooded the exit on June 23.

    After a 10-day search, the authorities finally managed to locate them, alive but starving, and launched a massive rescue operation, which ended on July 10.

    Related:

    Dive Expert Lays Out Pros and Cons in Thailand Rescue Efforts
    Eight People Rescued From Cave in Thailand Heading to Hospital - Reports
    Rescue Diver Dies at Cave Where Thai Children Being Trapped - Reports
    Tags:
    movie, rescue, teenagers, cave, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Swim Week Fashion Show Rocks Sri Lanka
    'Swim Week' Fashion Show Rocks Sri Lanka
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse