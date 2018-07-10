Eleven Thai Boys Rescued From Cave in Rescue Op - Reports

Three children from the Thai youth soccer team "Wild Boar" have been taken out of a flooded cave on the third day of the rescue operation. Another schoolboy and the team's 25-year-old coach are still waiting for help.
The children rescued from the cave have been immediately sent to the hospital in Chiang Rai.
READ MORE: Musk Enters Thai Cave as His Firm Makes Mini-Sub to Save Trapped Kids (VIDEO)
During the previous two days of evacuation, rescuers saved eight soccer players.
The search lasted for ten days after which they all were found alive though exhausted from starving.
Early on Sunday, the head of the rescue team announced the start of an operation to get the teenagers and their coach out of the cave. The children were taken out in light-diving gear and for one-fifth of the journey they swam under the water accompanied by experienced divers.
All comments
Show new comments (0)