Register
10:44 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand

    Musk Enters Thai Cave as His Firm Makes Mini-Sub to Save Trapped Kids (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / Royal Thai Navy
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    220

    The founder of Tesla and Space X has delivered the rescue device he promised to develop with his companies, and entered the flooded cave system where a local teenage football team has been trapped for more than two weeks. Meanwhile, the rescue mission has entered its third stage; five await rescuers.

    US tech tycoon Elon Musk has shared a series of posts on social media from the cave system in northern Thailand where teenagers from the local team Wild Boar and their coach await rescue. The entrepreneur brought a kid-size capsule that his company developed for the rescue operation, named after the unfortunate squad.

    ​Musk also entered the cave himself, and posted a video of his journey on Instagram.

    Just got back from Cave 3

    Публикация от Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 9 Июл 2018 в 2:43 PDT

    The US-based South African billionaire earlier offered his help to the rescuers, revealing on July 6that engineers from SpaceX and The Boring Company were heading to Thailand to assist the rescue operation. To get the kids out of the cave, his team has devised Primary Path, “a tiny, kid-size submarine using the liquid oxygen transfer tube of a Falcon rocket as a hull" which was light enough to be carried by 2 divers and small enough to get through narrow gaps. The pod was tested on July 8 in a pool at a Los Angeles schools. The entrepreneur, who posted a video of the tests on Twitter, pointed out that the device was small enough to get through the tight passages of the cave labyrinth, which narrows to 70 centimeter, according to the reports.

    ​Although he later claimed that he would leave the rescue submarine in Thailand in case it was needed in the future, he stated this capsule “could also work as an escape pod in space” after some modifications.

    READ MORE: Dive Expert Lays Out Pros and Cons in Thailand Rescue Efforts

    The operation to rescue the schoolboys and their coach has entered the third stage, according to the Thai rescue mission chief. They are hoping to bring out the five remaining people from the flood trap "at the same time."

    On June 23, heavy rain prevented 12 members of a local football team and their coach from leaving the Tham Luang cave just hours after they entered the cave system. After a ten day search, they all were found alive, and on July 10, the operation to get them out of the cave began. Four teenagers were rescued that day, and four more were rescued a day later.

    Related:

    Elon Musk to the Rescue? SpaceX Founder Offers Help to Trapped Thai Soccer Team
    Elon Musk's Girlfriend Congratulates Him in Russian, Calls Him 'Demon'
    Thai Children Rescue Operation Entered Third Stage
    Eight People Rescued From Cave in Thailand Heading to Hospital - Reports
    Four Reported Missing From Sunken Thai Boat Found Alive on Shore - Reports
    WATCH At Least 4 Boys Have Exited Thai Cave - Rescue Medical Team
    Dive Expert Lays Out Pros and Cons in Thailand Rescue Efforts
    Tags:
    innovations, kids, trapped, rescue operation, The Boring Company, Space X, Tesla, Elon Musk, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse