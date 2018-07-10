Blast in Afghanistan's Jalalabad Leaves at Least 2 People Killed - Reports

The incident occurred at about 9:45 a.m. local time (05:15 GMT) near a fuel station, which caught fire as a result, the media reported, citing a spokesman for the provincial governor, Attaullah Khoghyani.
The cause of the explosion has not been established yet.
On Monday, an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated in the Chaparhar district of Nangarhar province, some 10 miles south of Jalalabad, leaving several civilians wounded.
The government's ceasefire did not include the *Daesh terrorist group and the truce declared by Taliban did not cover foreign forces.
On June 17, the Taliban's ceasefire ended, while the government decided to extend its truce with the militants by 10 days.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) and Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia.
