Explosion in Afghan's Nangarhar Province Leaves 9 Civilians Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An improvised explosive device (IED) detonated in the Chaparhar district of Afghanistan's western Nangarhar province on Monday, leaving nine civilians wounded, Tolo News broadcaster reported.

All victims of the explosion have been hospitalized, one is in critical condition, the Tolo News broadcaster reported, citing provincial governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khoghyani.

There are two children among the victims.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The security situation in Afghanistan has been unstable for years as the government continues to fight Taliban militants for control of the state. A number of terrorist groups have been operating in the country, further complicating the situation.