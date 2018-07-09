Myanmar Court Charges Two Journalists With Obtaining Classified Papers - Reports

According to The Washington Post newspaper, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, detained in December, were charged with violating Myanmar's Official Secrets Act and now face up to 14 years in prison.
Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen Adler said, as cited by the media outlet, that the court's decision "casts serious doubt on Myanmar’s commitment to press freedom and the rule of law."
READ MORE: Amnesty International Accuses Myanmar Islamists of 2017 Hindu Massacres
Myanmar's Rakhine state has witnessed mass killings and atrocities against the Muslim minority of Rohingya since August 2017. According to Amnesty International, the government sanctioned and orchestrated crimes against humanity in the state. Neighboring Bangladesh now shelters over 700,000 Rohingya refugees who flee Myanmar for fear of prosecution.
