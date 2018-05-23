Register
    Myanmar Muslims, who identify themselves as long-persecuted “Rohingya” Muslims stand outside their tents at Da Paing camp for Muslim refugees in north of Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar

    Amnesty International Accuses Myanmar Islamists of 2017 Hindu Massacres

    © AP Photo / Khin Maung Win
    Asia & Pacific
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An Islamist terrorist group blamed for attacking police stations in Myanmar’s Rakhine State in August 2017 is responsible for one and possibly two massacres of Hindu women, children and men, Amnesty International said in a report.

    Attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) on dozens of police stations have been widely reported as triggering a crackdown by Myanmar security forces, which that drove nearly 700,000 ethnic Rohingya into neighboring Bangladesh and widely depicted as ethnic cleansing. But the report likely marks the first indication that ARSA also committed atrocities.

    "It’s hard to ignore the sheer brutality of ARSA’s actions, which have left an indelible impression on the survivors we’ve spoken to," Amnesty International’s Crisis Response Director Tirana Hassan said in the report on Tuesday. "Accountability for these atrocities is every bit as crucial as it is for the crimes against humanity carried out by Myanmar’s security forces in northern Rakhine State."

    Rohingya refugees wait in a queue to receive relief material at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018
    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    UN Envoy Calls on Myanmar to Hold 'Proper Investigation' of Rohingya Crisis
    On August 25, armed men dressed in black and local Rohingya villagers in plain clothes rounded up dozens of Hindu women, men and children in one attack, the report explained.

    "They robbed, bound, and blindfolded them before marching them to the outskirts of the village, where they separated the men from the women and young children," the report said. "A few hours later, the ARSA fighters killed 53 of the Hindus, execution-style, starting with the men."

    A second massacre up to 99 Hindu women, men, and children may also have taken place, the report noted. Amnesty International said it based its report on interviews with survivors at refugee camps in Bangladesh as well as meetings with surviving victims inside Myanmar.

