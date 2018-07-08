Register
21:08 GMT +308 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Journalist take pictures outside the venue of a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Monday, May 15, 2017

    China Aims to Boost Trade Interest in Eastern Europe Amid Trade Row With US

    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter/Pool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The Chinese Prime Minister is looking to expand trade ties with Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries amid a growing trade row with the United States.

    At a summit in Sofia, Bulgaria, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang expressed hope for cooperation between China and Eastern EU countries, saying that this cooperation is by no means a geopolitical platform.

    "The 16+1 cooperation is by no means a geopolitical platform. Some say such cooperation may separate the EU, but this is not true," Li told a joint press conference on Friday with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

    The 16 countries that are participating in the summit include EU members Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia, as well as non-EU states Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia.

    Un especialista de la Bolsa de Nueva York
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    US-China 'Trade Skirmishes' Could Become a Global Trade War - Specialist
    The 16+1 summit brings China and these countries together.

    "We hope that through our cooperation, we will improve the development of all countries involved and help them better integrate into the European integration process," Li added.

    The alleged attempt has been criticized by some Western critics who have viewed this attempt by China to improve ties as a way of dividing the Western and Eastern countries trade and investment relations.

    However, at the moment, Chinese investment in the CEE region accounts for less than 10 percent of total Chinese money inflows into Europe.

    China has been positioning itself as a country that is open for trade. Li said on Saturday that Beijing will stay on the path of economic reform and would be more flexible about permitting foreign products to enter its domestic market.

    "For foreign products which meet Chinese consumer needs, we will open the door wider to them to come into the Chinese market," he told the 16+1 summit participants. 

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Analyst Explains Why China Will Be 'Hurt' More Than US Amid Trade War
    "We will lower overall import tariffs to the Chinese market," he added.

    The meeting took place amid two separate rows between China and the US, as well as between the EU and Washington over tariffs. In particular, China has introduced a 25-percent tariff on $34 billion worth of US goods in response to Washington's subjecting $34 billion of Chinese imports to additional taxation.

    In turn, the EU protested the US president's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum duties.

    When the tariffs were introduced back in May, the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, called the tariffs "totally unacceptable" and pledged to introduce counterbalancing measures in the coming hours, noting that "this is a bad day for world trade."

    European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom also pointed out that the bloc would take any necessary steps to protect the EU market from trade diversion, adding that the bloc would now trigger a dispute settlement case at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

    Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Washington's imports tariffs could lead to an "escalation spiral" in global trade.

    In turn, US Trade Secretary Wilbur Ross responded to the criticism of EU leaders by saying that the EU's retaliation for the introduction of metal tariffs was unlikely to have much impact on the US economy.

    Related:

    US-China Trade War Begins; ICE Protests Raided by Police in Philly
    China to Back Europe in Trade War with USA - Analysts
    Competition For Global Market Makes China-EU Trade Alliance Unlikely - Analysts
    China to Go Ahead With Silk Road Amid Trade Row With US - Analyst
    China to Uphold WTO Principles, Resist Trade Protectionism - Commerce Minister
    Tags:
    tariffs, economic reform, summit, investment, trade row, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse