Death Toll in Ferry Accident in Indonesia Rises to 29 - Rescue Team

"The most updated data about the casualty is 29 people dead and around 41 others are still unfounded," Kadri said as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.
Kadri indicated that as many as 98 people had been rescued from the vessel.
The vessel with 138 passengers on board and loaded with 48 automobiles and motorcycles went down Tuesday afternoon in central Indonesia, near the Sulawesi Island. The rescue operations are currently ongoing at the site of accident. It was earlier reported about 24 victims.
