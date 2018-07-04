Death Toll in Ferry Accident in Indonesia Rises to 29 - Rescue Team

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of those killed in Tuesday's ferry capsize in Indonesia increased to 29, Syamsul Kadri, the head of the rescue operation, said on Wednesday.

"The most updated data about the casualty is 29 people dead and around 41 others are still unfounded," Kadri said as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

Kadri indicated that as many as 98 people had been rescued from the vessel.

Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management said earlier in the day that the accident might have been provoked by a leak in the ferry's hull.

The vessel with 138 passengers on board and loaded with 48 automobiles and motorcycles went down Tuesday afternoon in central Indonesia, near the Sulawesi Island. The rescue operations are currently ongoing at the site of accident. It was earlier reported about 24 victims.