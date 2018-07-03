Ferry With 139 Aboard Sinks, Killing Six People in Indonesia (PHOTOS)

The deadly accident occurred due to a leak on the left side of the ship's hull, according to Indonesia's transportation agency.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon. A ferry with 139 passengers and 48 cars on board capsized off the coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi island.

A search operation is currently underway. At the moment, it is not yet clear how many people have been rescued.

Images from the scene show some people clinging to the sinking ferry, whereas other passengers are floating in the water waiting for help.

A similar incident occurred two weeks ago when a ferry with at least 80 passengers on board sank in Lake Toba, a popular tourist destination in North Sumatra.