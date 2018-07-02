Register
19:54 GMT +302 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man watches a TV news program showing a file image of a missile being test-launched by North Korea, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (File)

    Japan Reduces Alert Level for North Korean Ballistic Missile Launches - Reports

    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan has lowered its alert level for North Korean ballistic missile launches amid the easing of tensions that resulted from the landmark June 12 summit between the US and North Korean leaders, the Kyodo news agency reported Monday, citing government sources.

    The decision means that the Maritime Self-Defense Forces' (SDF) Aegis-equipped destroyers will not remain on alert around-the-clock in the Sea of Japan, but the vessels will stand ready to intercept North Korean missiles within a 24-hour notice, the media said.

    READ MORE: Japan Mulls Global Fund to Pay for North Korea Nuclear Disarmament – Reports

    The Japanese authorities will, nevertheless, keep the order issued to the Self-Defense Forces in 2016 to shoot down any missile heading toward the country's territory in force, according to the sources.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
    © AP Photo / Shizuo Kambayashi
    Japan Welcomes Signing of Declaration After US-North Korea Summit - Abe
    The SDF will also continue to station Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile interceptors in western and northern Japan, but units in charge of the PAC-3 will be allowed more flexibility in anti-missile operations, the sources added.

    The situation on the Korean Peninsula has significantly improved within the last several months, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un having held two rounds of talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a top-level summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore.

    Related:

    Japan Mulls Global Fund to Pay for North Korea Nuclear Disarmament – Reports
    Japan Welcomes Signing of Declaration After US-North Korea Summit - Abe
    Japan May Provide Economic Aid to N Korea If Nuclear Issue Settled - Minister
    Trump Seeks to Keep South Korea, Japan Allies Out of North Korea Talks – Reports
    Tags:
    missile launch, alert, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse