Japan Mulls Global Fund to Pay for North Korea Nuclear Disarmament – Reports

Abe mentioned a global "mechanism" on Saturday that would accumulate donations by the international community to aid the North in its bid to get rid of nuclear weapons, Kyodo said.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un committed to a complete nuclear disarmament in a joint declaration signed after a historic summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12.

Abe said Japan would benefit from the North's denuclearization but added Pyongyang would have to make concrete steps to prove it was willing to carry out its promises.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a press conference this week sanctions would only be eased after the cash-strapped nation gave up all its nuclear weapons.