12:03 GMT +302 July 2018
    China to Uphold WTO Principles, Resist Trade Protectionism - Commerce Minister

    Asia & Pacific
    BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will promote the principles of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and counteract any forms of trade protectionism, Zhong Shan, the country's commerce minister, said on Monday.

    "China will resolutely promote the creation of the open world economy, defend the WTO principles, support the mechanisms of multilateral trade, promote regional economic integration, facilitate the creation of free trade zones, and resist various forms of protectionism," the Chinese minister said, as quoted by the People's Daily newspaper.

    According to the minister, China will also contribute to creation of an open market and inclusive, balanced and mutually beneficial development of the world economy.

    READ MORE: EU Requests to Join WTO Consultations Initiated by China Over US Steel Tariffs

    China Initiates WTO Dispute Over US Steel Tariffs - Commerce Ministry
    Zhong also stressed that China will continue to be an active supporter and participant of the multilateral trade mechanisms.

    The minister's remarks came amid the escalating tensions between China and the United States over trade issues. The sides seemed to settle the issue of US President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs by negotiating to cut China-US trade imbalance in mid-May. However, earlier in June, the US president threatened to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods, citing Beijing's "irrational behavior." China has called Trump's latest threats "an act of extreme pressure and blackmail."

