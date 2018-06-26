US Warships in Philippines as Part of 'Continued Presence' in S China Sea – Navy

"This continued presence in the Indo-Pacific, at sea, and in visits to ports like this, promotes security and stability that has driven the peace and prosperity that benefits all regional countries," Rear Admiral Marc Dalton, commander, Task Force 70, said in the release.
US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan along with two guided missile-cruisers, USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville, arrived in Manila on Tuesday for a regularly scheduled port visit, according to the release.
READ MORE: USS Reagan Aircraft Carrier Deploys Again After ‘Material Issue’ Delay
In 2016, an international tribunal in The Hague ruled that Beijing's claims to sovereignty over South China Sea waters had no legal basis. China denied the court ruling and argued that the tribunal had no jurisdiction in the case.
All comments
Show new comments (0)