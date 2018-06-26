BLACKPINK Becomes First Female K-pop Group to Hit Billboard Hot 100 at No. 55

The girl group makes an amazing comeback this year with its song ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’, which has already hit several music industry records.

The K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, which debuted only 2 years ago with YG Entertaiment, has made history, hitting the Billboard Hot 100, the music industry's go-to chart of the most-popular pop music songs being played in the US, which is published every week by Billboard magazine. The band debuted at No.55 (on the chart dated June 30). The only female K-pop group appeared on the chart was Wonder Girls with 'Nobody' in 2009 at No.76.

Meanwhile, the video clip for the song has hit 100 mln views on YouTube, setting a new record — the video became the fastest k-pop girl group music video to reach 100mln views since it was released.

'DDU-DU DDU-DU' is the group's sixth video after 'Boombayah', 'Whistle', 'Playing with fire', 'As if it's your last' and Stay' which reached 100mln views.

BLACKPINK is made up of four members— Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa — who debuted on August 8, 2016 with a single, Square One, which made number one in the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, while the second debut song was "Boombayah."

The group has won several prestigious music awards in South Korea and Japan.