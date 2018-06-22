'Fat Leonard' Scandal Mastermind Faces Prison Term in Singapore - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A 57-year-old Singaporean citizen of Indian origin, Sharon Rachael Gursharan Kaur is likely to face a jail term of more than three years for her alleged involvement in the $35 million dollar "Fat Leonard" scandal, which resulted in the arrest and conviction of several senior officers of the US Navy including a rear admiral.
The court found her guilty of receiving more than SGD 130,000 in bribes from Leonard Gleen Francis, the Malaysian chief executive of Glenn Defense Marine Asia, which provides goods and services for US ships in various Asian countries.
Prosecution calls for 43 months' jail for Singaporean woman linked to worst corruption scandal in US Navy history https://t.co/pq9jYjKYgO pic.twitter.com/jjRwruEdGD— The Straits Times (@STcom) June 21, 2018
According to the Deputy Public Prosecutor Jiang Ke-Yue, the secret information provided by Kaur affected almost 16 US Navy contracts.
More than ten navy officials have pleaded guilty so far in the US to their roles in the largest ever bribery case in the history of the US Navy.
