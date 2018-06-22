Register
19:42 GMT +322 June 2018
    'Fat Leonard' Scandal Mastermind Faces Prison Term in Singapore - Reports

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Sharon R Gursharan Kaur was a lead contract specialist for the US Navy’s Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center in Singapore. She has been found guilty of leaking sensitive information in exchange for bribes, affecting almost 16 US Navy contracts.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — A 57-year-old Singaporean citizen of Indian origin, Sharon Rachael Gursharan Kaur is likely to face a jail term of more than three years for her alleged involvement in the $35 million dollar "Fat Leonard" scandal, which resulted in the arrest and conviction of several senior officers of the US Navy including a rear admiral.

    The court found her guilty of receiving more than SGD 130,000 in bribes from Leonard Gleen Francis, the Malaysian chief executive of Glenn Defense Marine Asia, which provides goods and services for US ships in various Asian countries.

    CASABLANCA, Morocco - Rear Admiral Kenneth K.J. Norton, deputy chief of staff for strategy, resources, and plans at U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, receives honors from members of the Royal Moroccan Navy following a command briefing and discussion between the Naval Forces Europe-Africa and the Royal Moroccan Navy, February 2, 2012
    © Photo : US AFRICOM Public Affairs
    ‘Disgrace Upon US Navy': Fat Leonard Corruption Affair Implicates Senior Admiral
    Glenn Francis, who has been in a US prison since 2015, had allegedly paid bribes to Kaur between 2006 to 2011 for the information she provided about the US Navy that was not in public domain, which included procurement-sensitive data and price information.

    According to the Deputy Public Prosecutor Jiang Ke-Yue, the secret information provided by Kaur affected almost 16 US Navy contracts.

    More than ten navy officials have pleaded guilty so far in the US to their roles in the largest ever bribery case in the history of the US Navy.

