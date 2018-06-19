N Korean Leader Expected to Visit China Tuesday - Reports

According to the Nikkei Asian Review, citing sources privy to the matter, Kim plans to discuss the recent summit with US President Donald Trump, in particular, a further negotiations strategy.
The North Korean leader is expected to arrive in Beijing, where the security preparations are currently underway, the newspaper added.
The meeting between Trump and Kim took place on June 12 in Singapore. The two leaders signed a final document that includes an agreement to establish new bilateral relations between the United States and North Korea as well as join efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean peninsula.
All comments
Show new comments (0)