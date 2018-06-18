Chinese Envoy to India Advocates Early Signing of Proposed Friendship Treaty

Observing that China-India relations have gone beyond a bilateral scope and that the two countries have broad converging interests and face common challenges in Asia and elsewhere, Chinese envoy to India Luo Zhaohui has advocated the early signing of a friendship treaty by the two neighbors.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Chinese ambassador to India, Luo Zhaohui, has proposed a four-point agenda to strengthen India-China relations.

"My four-point vision for future China-India cooperation is — sign a Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, negotiate a bilateral free trade agreement, enhance connectivity and work for early harvest on boundary issue," Chinese ambassador Luo Zhaohui said at the "Beyond Wuhan: How Far and Fast Can China-India Relations Go?" seminar in New Delhi today.

India should think of signing a treaty of friendship with China. We had already given the draft to India ten years ago, Lou Zhaohui added.

The Chinese ambassador also observed that there is a need for enhanced coordination and cooperation between India and China in multilateral forums like the SCO, BRICS and G-20, and to join hands to tackle global challenges.

He further added that India and China should give full priority to cultural exchange mechanisms to enhance collaboration in numerous sectors. He also said that his country would continue to promote religious exchanges and facilitate pilgrimages by Indians to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar.

Concerning the India-China boundary issue, the Chinese ambassador said that finding a mutually acceptable solution is crucial.

"We need to control, manage and narrow differences through expanding cooperation. The boundary question was left over by history. We need to find a mutually acceptable solution through Special Representatives Meeting while adopting confidence-building measures," Luo Zhaohui said.