Register
20:23 GMT +318 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    An Indian national flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem. (File)

    Chinese Envoy to India Advocates Early Signing of Proposed Friendship Treaty

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Observing that China-India relations have gone beyond a bilateral scope and that the two countries have broad converging interests and face common challenges in Asia and elsewhere, Chinese envoy to India Luo Zhaohui has advocated the early signing of a friendship treaty by the two neighbors.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Chinese ambassador to India, Luo Zhaohui, has proposed a four-point agenda to strengthen India-China relations.

    "My four-point vision for future China-India cooperation is — sign a Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, negotiate a bilateral free trade agreement, enhance connectivity and work for early harvest on boundary issue," Chinese ambassador Luo Zhaohui said at the "Beyond Wuhan: How Far and Fast Can China-India Relations Go?" seminar in New Delhi today.

    READ MORE: Chinese FM Calls on SCO Countries to Avoid 'Fencing Themselves Off'

    India should think of signing a treaty of friendship with China. We had already given the draft to India ten years ago, Lou Zhaohui added. 

    Alcohol
    © Photo : Pixabay
    2 Chinese Nationals Arrested for Consuming Liquor in India's 'No Alcohol' State
    The Chinese ambassador also observed that there is a need for enhanced coordination and cooperation between India and China in multilateral forums like the SCO, BRICS and G-20, and to join hands to tackle global challenges.

    He further added that India and China should give full priority to cultural exchange mechanisms to enhance collaboration in numerous sectors. He also said that his country would continue to promote religious exchanges and facilitate pilgrimages by Indians to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar.

    Concerning the India-China boundary issue, the Chinese ambassador said that finding a mutually acceptable solution is crucial. 

    "We need to control, manage and narrow differences through expanding cooperation. The boundary question was left over by history. We need to find a mutually acceptable solution through Special Representatives Meeting while adopting confidence-building measures," Luo Zhaohui said. 

    Related:

    Belt and Road Initiative Won't Drive Wedge Between India and China – Scholars
    India Should Follow China's Footsteps in Combating Air Pollution - WHO Report
    Upping the Ante: China Fears Drive Sharp Spike in Japan, India Military Spending
    India Downplays Chinese Threat in Indian Ocean, Says No Tension With China
    Tags:
    friendly atmosphere, people power, cultural exports, bilateral relations, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), G20, BRICS, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A fan of the Portugal national team before the start of a group stage match between Portugal and Spain.
    Hot Support: Most Beautiful Female Fans at FIFA World Cup 2018
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse