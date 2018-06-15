Vietnam Slams China's Missile Systems Redeployment at Disputed Islands - Hanoi

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Vietnam condemned the decision of China to return the missile systems, which have previously been removed from the disputed Paracel islands in the South China Sea, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said Friday.

"Vietnam requests that China immediately put an end to these wrongful activities and withdraw the military equipment it had illegally deployed on Vietnam's Hoang Sa [the Vietnamese name of the disputed islands]," the diplomat said, as quoted by the VnExpress newspaper.

Earlier this month, the ImageSat International company reported that Beijing had removed missile systems from one of the disputed islands. Soon after that, the company reported that the systems had been returned.

The Paracel islands have been under China's control since 1974, but are at the same time claimed by both Taiwan and Vietnam.

