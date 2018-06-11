Register
13:34 GMT +311 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    View of the part of the city of Sansha on the island of Yongxing, also known as Woody island in the disputed Paracel chain. (File)

    Hide-And-Seek: Chinese Missile Launchers Reportedly Reappear in S China Sea

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Beijing has been strengthening its presence in the region, deploying military equipment, missile systems to the disputed islands amid intensifying tensions with the US, who insists the waters must remain international and regularly conducts freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea.

    Chinese missile systems have returned to the disputed Woody Island in the South China Sea after a brief disappearance, the CNN news channel reported, citing information obtained from ImageSat International (ISI) which provided the media outlet with satellite images proving the claim. The images from June 8 show that the missile systems have again been deployed on the sandy shore of the island, whilst previous ones from June 3 show no signs of them.

    READ MORE: Beijing Removes Missiles From South China Sea Island (PHOTOS)

    The mysterious removal of the systems might have been connected with the "corrosive effects of salt and humidity in the islands," making regular maintenance for them a must according to Timothy Heath, a senior defense analyst at the US-based Rand Corporation cited by the media.

    The sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea is contested by several countries in the region, including China, which has been deploying its warships, jets and missile systems to some of them, especially the Paracel Islands chain (Woody Island is the largest one in the chain). Beijing claims that all military equipment plays a purely defensive role.

    READ MORE: US' Indo-Pacific Command 'Aimed at Challenging Beijing' Amid S China Sea Tension

    The US believes the South China Sea's waters must remain open to everyone and regularly sends its warships to conduct freedom of navigation operations (FONOP). Beijing has slammed such moves as provocative and urged Washington to cease its military operations in the sea.

    Related:

    Beijing Removes Missiles From South China Sea Island (PHOTOS)
    Beijing Warns US Against ‘Running Amok’ After B-52s Buzz South China Sea Islands
    France, Britain Sending Ships to Challenge Beijing’s Claims in South China Sea
    China Views US Claims on South China Sea Militarization as Meddling – Official
    US Defense Secretary Mattis Slams China for Militarising South China Sea Islands
    US to Continue Military Exercises in South China Sea, Pentagon Chief Says
    Tags:
    disputed territories, disputed islands, freedom of navigation, missile systems, disputed waters, satellite imagery, Woody Island, Paracel Islands, South China Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Актеры, играющие роли Дональда Трампа и Ким Чен Ына во время еды в Сингапуре
    'Rocket Man' Tacos, Trump Kim Chi: Culinary Madness in Singapore Ahead of Summit
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse