22:21 GMT +315 June 2018
    Tourists on the territory of the Taj Mahal palace in the city of Agra

    Road Built Over Killed Dog in Agra

    Asia & Pacific
    A sleeping dog was first crushed by a road roller and then hot tar coal was poured over it by construction workers who apparently decided it was not necessary to remove the body before leveling the road. The half-buried dead dog was noticed by a pedestrian.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In a bizarre act of cruel negligence, road construction workers poured hot charcoal over a sleeping dog in the course of building a road in the north Indian city of Agra known for the iconic Taj Mahal.

    WARNING: The following video is graphic and might offend sensibilities.

    The disturbing footage has been posted on Twitter.

    The incident came to light when a passer-by saw the half-buried dog and informed the local authorities.

    The Public Works Department, India's apex road construction authority, has sent a notice to the private construction company, RP Infraventure Private Ltd, which built part of the road.

    READ MORE: Lynching of Two Youths Over Fake Child Abduction Video Sparks Protests in India

    The incident has sparked massive outrage on social media. Animal rights activists are demanding strict actions be taken against those responsible.

    A police official told Sputnik that the dog was crushed by a road roller while sleeping on the road and instead of removing the body, the construction workers poured hot tar coal over it and leveled the road.

    "It's a case of sheer callousness by the construction company workers who are building the road. We have asked PWD to take strict action against the engineer and the workers. Agra is famous around the world for the Taj Mahal and FatFatehpurkri Fort and this incident will tarnish the image of the city," Yaseen Ali told Sputnik.

    Tags:
    outcry, negligence, animal cruelty, penalty, dog, animal rights, killed, Uttar Pradesh, India
