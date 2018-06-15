Road Built Over Killed Dog in Agra

A sleeping dog was first crushed by a road roller and then hot tar coal was poured over it by construction workers who apparently decided it was not necessary to remove the body before leveling the road. The half-buried dead dog was noticed by a pedestrian.

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a bizarre act of cruel negligence, road construction workers poured hot charcoal over a sleeping dog in the course of building a road in the north Indian city of Agra known for the iconic Taj Mahal.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and might offend sensibilities.

The disturbing footage has been posted on Twitter.

The incident came to light when a passer-by saw the half-buried dog and informed the local authorities.

Road construction company RP Infraventure Pvt. Ltd. constructed part of Fatehpur road over a dead dog in Agra. The dog's body was removed after police complaint was filed,PWD has also sent a notice to the company pic.twitter.com/rivppo9ZxD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 13, 2018

The Public Works Department, India's apex road construction authority, has sent a notice to the private construction company, RP Infraventure Private Ltd, which built part of the road.

The incident has sparked massive outrage on social media. Animal rights activists are demanding strict actions be taken against those responsible.

The END of the ROAD of #Humanity Road was built over a sleeping dog #Fathehabad road #Agra.They must have heard him scream in pain but enjoyed it instead. I am shamed to be a part of this cruel race that is nothing but selfish @CMOfficeUP @myogiadityanath @dm_agra @sspagrasir pic.twitter.com/jVq86v4Izq — Sumedha Iyer (@sumeidha) June 13, 2018 The dog wasn't dead. People nearby alleged that the dog was howling in pain. Such a inhumane act and the accused are still to be identified. Accused are still to be identified though being worker of the company. — Homi Sharma (@sharma_homi) June 14, 2018 ​Insensitive……inhumane….worse than animals….. — Rajeev (@Rajeev88657432) June 13, 2018

A police official told Sputnik that the dog was crushed by a road roller while sleeping on the road and instead of removing the body, the construction workers poured hot tar coal over it and leveled the road.

"It's a case of sheer callousness by the construction company workers who are building the road. We have asked PWD to take strict action against the engineer and the workers. Agra is famous around the world for the Taj Mahal and FatFatehpurkri Fort and this incident will tarnish the image of the city," Yaseen Ali told Sputnik.